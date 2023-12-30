The Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the UCF Knights (9-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Sooners allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.8 points, UCF is 3-0.
  • Oklahoma has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The 80.5 points per game the Sooners record are 27.0 more points than the Knights allow (53.5).
  • When Oklahoma scores more than 53.5 points, it is 6-4.
  • UCF is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
  • The Sooners are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Knights concede to opponents (34.2%).
  • The Knights shoot 43.3% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Sooners allow.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (27-for-70)
  • Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 52.3 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 63.3 3PT% (19-for-30)
  • Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 New Orleans W 72-45 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Florida Atlantic L 59-58 Addition Financial Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State W 67-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/3/2024 Oklahoma State - Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Kansas State - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.