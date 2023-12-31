Anthony Cirelli will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens meet on Sunday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Cirelli's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 17:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

Cirelli has scored a goal in seven of 36 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Cirelli has a point in 13 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points three times.

Cirelli has an assist in eight of 36 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 118 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 36 Games 5 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.