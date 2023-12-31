Sunday's game features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) clashing at Humphrey Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-56 victory for heavily favored Mississippi State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 84, Bethune-Cookman 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-27.8)

Mississippi State (-27.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Mississippi State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Bethune-Cookman's 4-6-0 ATS record. Both the Bulldogs and the Wildcats are 4-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 73.3 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per outing (237th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential.

The 36.0 rebounds per game Bethune-Cookman accumulates rank 213th in the nation, 2.3 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents grab.

Bethune-Cookman knocks down 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.9 (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Bethune-Cookman has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.0 per game (349th in college basketball) while forcing 19.4 (first in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.