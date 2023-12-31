The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Zion Harmon: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Jakobi Heady: 14.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dhashon Dyson: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Damani McEntire: 3.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Cameron Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Josh Hubbard: 16.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 144th 76.4 Points Scored 77.2 129th 35th 63.9 Points Allowed 72.5 218th 49th 40.5 Rebounds 37.2 160th 114th 10 Off. Rebounds 11.3 46th 122nd 8.2 3pt Made 6.4 281st 75th 15.4 Assists 12.8 232nd 260th 12.8 Turnovers 13.8 315th

