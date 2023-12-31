Seeking an updated view of the Big 12 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Houston

  • Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 30-1
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +230
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
  • Last Game: W 81-42 vs Pennsylvania

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: West Virginia
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. BYU

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 31-1
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +600
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
  • Last Game: W 94-68 vs Wyoming

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cincinnati
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Iowa State

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
  • Last Game: W 85-70 vs New Hampshire

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Kansas

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +260
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
  • Last Game: W 86-67 vs Wichita State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: TCU
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

5. Baylor

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +600
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
  • Last Game: W 107-48 vs Mississippi Valley State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cornell
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
  • Last Game: W 72-56 vs Monmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Iowa State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Texas Tech

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
  • Last Game: W 96-60 vs Sam Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Alabama
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Cincinnati

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 40th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
  • Last Game: W 76-58 vs Evansville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ BYU
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. TCU

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
  • Last Game: W 65-51 vs Hawaii

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
  • Last Game: W 72-37 vs UNC Greensboro

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UT Arlington
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: LHN

11. UCF

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
  • Last Game: W 98-54 vs Bethune-Cookman

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kansas State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

12. Oklahoma State

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
  • Last Game: W 86-70 vs South Carolina State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Chicago State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Kansas State

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
  • Last Game: W 69-60 vs Wichita State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Chicago State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: L 78-75 vs Ohio State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Houston
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.