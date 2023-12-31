Calvin Ridley vs. the Panthers' Defense: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 17 action at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley will face the Carolina Panthers defense and Xavier Woods. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Jacksonville receivers against the Panthers' secondary.
Jaguars vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers
|133.4
|8.9
|19
|69
|8.32
Calvin Ridley vs. Xavier Woods Insights
Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense
- Calvin Ridley has hauled in 66 receptions for 871 yards (58.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, Jacksonville is averaging 245.6 yards (3,684 total), which is the eighth-best amount in the league.
- The Jaguars put up 22.1 points per game, 13th in the league.
- Jacksonville is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36.9 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Jaguars are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 54 total red-zone pass attempts (48.6% red-zone pass rate).
Xavier Woods & the Panthers' Defense
- Xavier Woods has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 54 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and six passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina is top-10 this season, ranking fourth in the NFL with 2,639 total passing yards allowed (175.9 allowed per game). It also ranks 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (19).
- This year, the Panthers have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 30th in the NFL by allowing 25.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth in the NFL with 296.8 total yards allowed per contest.
- Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.
- The Panthers have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Calvin Ridley vs. Xavier Woods Advanced Stats
|Calvin Ridley
|Xavier Woods
|Rec. Targets
|118
|31
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|66
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.2
|19
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|871
|54
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|58.1
|4.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|159
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|22
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|2
|Interceptions
