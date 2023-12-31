Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly Women's CUSA Power Rankings
Find out how each CUSA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
CUSA Power Rankings
1. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: L 68-59 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: W 97-39 vs West Virginia State University
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Liberty
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
3. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: W 66-49 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
4. Liberty
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 90-55 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: L 61-60 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UTEP
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
6. Florida International
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: W 68-62 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. UTEP
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: W 89-62 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
8. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: W 55-41 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
9. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: L 66-58 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
