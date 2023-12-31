The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will D'Ernest Johnson find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will D'Ernest Johnson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 109 rushing yards (7.8 ypg) on 37 carries.

Johnson has also tacked on 10 catches for 140 yards (10 per game).

Johnson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 13 games.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 8 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Texans 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Falcons 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 1 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 12 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Titans 7 20 0 1 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 19 0 1 42 0 Week 13 Bengals 5 4 0 1 5 0 Week 14 @Browns 3 12 0 2 16 0 Week 15 Ravens 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 1 2 0 0 0 0

