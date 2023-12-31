The Florida State Seminoles (10-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons put up 9.6 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Seminoles give up (68.8).

Wake Forest has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Florida State's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.

The Seminoles record 23.3 more points per game (86.2) than the Demon Deacons give up (62.9).

Florida State is 10-2 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

When Wake Forest allows fewer than 86.2 points, it is 4-8.

The Seminoles are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Demon Deacons concede to opponents (39.6%).

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.6 FG%

12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.6 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 20.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

20.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)

14.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56) Sara Bejedi: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50) Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

