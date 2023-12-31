Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Wagner, in his most recent game (December 29 win against the Knicks), put up 32 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

In this article, we dig into Wagner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.0 22.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.3 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.3 PRA -- 30.8 32.9 PR -- 26.9 28.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Suns

Wagner is responsible for attempting 19.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.5 per game.

Wagner is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wagner's opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.5 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have given up 114.6 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

Giving up 40.6 rebounds per game, the Suns are the best team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 25.3 per game, ninth in the league.

Allowing 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 35 16 10 2 1 0 0 11/11/2022 31 17 6 3 0 0 0

