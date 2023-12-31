Will Haydn Fleury light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Fleury scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Fleury has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:48 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

