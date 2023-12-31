We have best bets recommendations as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) head into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field on a four-game losing streak.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Jaguars vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The Jaguars are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 11.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (15.0 to 4).

The Jaguars have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.

The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've gone 6-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -205 or shorter, Jacksonville has a record of 3-2 (60%).

The Panthers have won two, or 13.3%, of the 15 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Carolina has been at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Jaguars or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4)



Jacksonville (-4) The Jaguars are 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Panthers are 5-9-1 against the spread this year.

Carolina has an ATS record of 1-6 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36.5)



Over (36.5) The two teams average a combined 1.3 more points per game, 37.8 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 36.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 11.8 more points per game (48.3) than this game's over/under of 36.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Jaguars' 15 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Panthers' 15 games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 54.9 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 14 190.8 11 16.2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.