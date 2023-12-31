Entering their Sunday, December 31 game against the Carolina Panthers (2-13) at TIAA Bank Field, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) are dealing with six players on the injury report.

The Jaguars enter the matchup after losing 30-12 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing on December 24.

The Panthers' last game was a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Shoulder Out Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Cam Robinson OL Knee Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Finger Limited Participation In Practice Andre Cisco S Groin Limited Participation In Practice Brenton Strange TE Foot Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Toe Full Participation In Practice Chuba Hubbard RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Adam Thielen WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ikem Ekwonu OT Foot Questionable Troy Hill CB Concussion Out Jaycee Horn CB Toe Questionable Donte Jackson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Frankie Luvu LB Quad Questionable Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Tommy Tremble TE Back Full Participation In Practice Stephen Sullivan TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cade Mays OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Claudin Cherelus LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nash Jensen OG Back Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Jaguars Season Insights

On offense, the Jaguars rank 13th in the NFL with 339.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total defense (358.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are totaling 22.1 points per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 20th on defense with 22.9 points allowed per game.

The Jaguars own the eighth-ranked passing offense this season (245.6 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 257.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville is putting up 93.9 rushing yards per game on offense (26th in the NFL), and ranks 11th defensively with 101.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars have the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -3, forcing 25 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over 28 times (29th in NFL).

Jaguars vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4)

Jaguars (-4) Moneyline: Jaguars (-200), Panthers (+165)

Jaguars (-200), Panthers (+165) Total: 36.5 points

