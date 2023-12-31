The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) take a four-game losing skid into a game with the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is favored by 6.5 points. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 38 points.

The Jaguars' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Panthers. Before the Panthers play the Jaguars, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Jaguars vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-6.5) 38 -275 +230 FanDuel Jaguars (-6.5) 37.5 -295 +240

Jacksonville vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

Jaguars vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Jacksonville has gone 8-7-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year.

Jacksonville games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (46.7%).

Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-9-1.

The Panthers don't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, five of Carolina's 15 games have gone over the point total.

