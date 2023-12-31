Jaguars vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
Jaguars and Panthers recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Jaguars vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|5.5
|37.5
|-250
|+200
Jaguars vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville has an average point total of 43.5 in their contests this year, 6.0 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.
- The Jaguars have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-3).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 37.5 points.
- Carolina's games this year have had a 40.8-point total on average, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Panthers have covered the spread five times in 15 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Panthers have won two out of the 15 games, or 13.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Carolina has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Jaguars vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|22.1
|13
|22.9
|19
|43.5
|10
|15
|Panthers
|15.7
|30
|25.4
|30
|40.8
|7
|15
Jaguars vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three contests.
- Jacksonville has gone over the total once in its past three games.
- The Jaguars have been outscored by 12 points this season (0.8 points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 145 points (9.7 per game).
Panthers
- Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three contests.
- In the Panthers' past three contests, they have hit the over once.
- The Jaguars have been outscored by 12 points this season (0.8 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 145 points (9.7 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|43.5
|43.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.5
|23.3
|ATS Record
|8-7-0
|3-5-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-8-0
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-3
|3-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-3
|2-1
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.8
|41.2
|40.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22.9
|23.4
|ATS Record
|5-9-1
|3-3-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-10-0
|1-6-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|2-5
|0-8
