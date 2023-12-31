Should you wager on Jamal Agnew getting into the end zone in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Agnew has caught 12 passes on 19 targets for 172 yards and one TD, averaging 17.2 yards per game.

Agnew, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jamal Agnew Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0 Week 7 @Saints 6 4 36 0 Week 15 Ravens 2 2 70 1 Week 16 @Buccaneers 5 1 12 0

