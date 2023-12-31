On Sunday, December 31, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (16-15) take on the Orlando Magic (19-12) at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Suns matchup.

Magic vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSFL

AZFamily and BSFL Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Magic vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs Suns Additional Info

Magic vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (14th in the league) and allowing 114.6 (16th in the NBA).

The Magic put up 113.0 points per game (22nd in league) while giving up 110.6 per contest (fifth in NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.

These two teams rack up a combined 228.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow a combined 225.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix has put together a 12-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Magic and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - Suns +1000 +500 -

