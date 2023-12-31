The Phoenix Suns (14-12) match up with the Orlando Magic (16-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSFL.

Magic vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero generates 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Magic.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 59.5% of his shots from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 30.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 10.2 boards per contest.

Devin Booker posts 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon averages 14.2 points, 2.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 boards.

Magic vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Magic 115.3 Points Avg. 113.2 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.9 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.6% Three Point % 34.4%

