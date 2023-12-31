The injury report for the Orlando Magic (19-12) heading into their game against the Phoenix Suns (16-15) currently has five players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 from Footprint Center.

The Magic are coming off of a 117-108 victory over the Knicks in their most recent game on Friday. In the Magic's win, Franz Wagner led the team with 32 points (adding nine rebounds and two assists).

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Joe Ingles SF Questionable Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Gary Harris SG Questionable Calf 7.3 1.7 1.9

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Josh Okogie: Out (Ankle)

Magic vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSFL

