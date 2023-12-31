How to Watch the Magic vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (16-15) go up against the Orlando Magic (19-12) on December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSFL.
Magic vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Magic vs Suns Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 46.4% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Orlando has put together a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 15th.
- The Magic score an average of 113.0 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Suns allow.
- Orlando has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic score 117.1 points per game at home, 8.4 more than away (108.7). On defense they give up 107.8 per game, 5.8 fewer points than away (113.6).
- At home Orlando is conceding 107.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than it is on the road (113.6).
- At home the Magic are collecting 26.2 assists per game, 2.5 more than away (23.7).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Joe Ingles
|Out
|Ankle
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Questionable
|Knee
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Markelle Fultz
|Questionable
|Knee
|Gary Harris
|Questionable
|Calf
