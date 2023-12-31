The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) will be looking to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up (53.3).

Louisville has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.

Miami (FL) has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.

The Hurricanes average 12.8 more points per game (71.6) than the Cardinals allow (58.8).

Miami (FL) is 10-0 when scoring more than 58.8 points.

When Louisville gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 10-0.

The Hurricanes are making 46.9% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (41.6%).

The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 11 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 43 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

9.2 PTS, 43 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%

Miami (FL) Schedule