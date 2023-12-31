The Phoenix Suns (16-15) square off against the Orlando Magic (19-12) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL.

Magic vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Magic vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Suns 113

Magic vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5.5)

Magic (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-0.1)

Magic (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Magic's .677 ATS win percentage (21-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .387 mark (12-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix (3-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (30%) than Orlando (2-3) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (40%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Phoenix does it more often (58.1% of the time) than Orlando (45.2%).

The Suns have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-9) this season while the Magic have a .474 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-10).

Magic Performance Insights

On offense, the Magic are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA (113 points per game). Defensively, they are fifth-best (110.6 points conceded per game).

Orlando is 18th in the league in rebounds per game (43.7) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41.1).

At 25 assists per game, the Magic are fifth-worst in the league.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.2).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.9). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

