Travis Etienne has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers have conceded 120.9 rushing yards per game, 21st in the league.

On the ground, Etienne has a team-leading 849 rushing yards on 235 carries (56.6 ypg), including nine rushing scores. As a pass-catcher, Etienne has also caught 51 balls for 430 yards (28.7 ypg). He's scored one TD through the air attack.

Etienne vs. the Panthers

Etienne vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games The Panthers have let three opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

18 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have let five opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 120.9 rushing yards per game given up by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Panthers' defense ranks 32nd in the league with 23 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his 15 opportunities this season (26.7%).

The Jaguars pass on 58.3% of their plays and run on 41.7%. They are 13th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 59.5% of his team's 395 rushing attempts this season (235).

In six games this year, Etienne has run for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 28.6% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

He has 33 red zone carries for 57.9% of the team share (his team runs on 51.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Etienne Receiving Insights

Etienne, in 10 of 15 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has been targeted on 65 of his team's 553 passing attempts this season (11.8% target share).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (96th in NFL play), racking up 430 yards on 65 passes thrown his way.

Etienne, in 15 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With two red zone targets, Etienne has been on the receiving end of 3.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

