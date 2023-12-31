In the upcoming matchup versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Tyler Motte to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Motte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Motte has zero points on the power play.

Motte's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Motte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:12 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 8:54 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:37 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:29 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

