Brayden Point and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Point in that upcoming Lightning-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Point Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Point has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 20:15 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 38 games this year, Point has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Point has a point in 22 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points nine times.

Point has an assist in 16 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Point's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +30.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 38 Games 3 39 Points 1 17 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

