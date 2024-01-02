The Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as 14.5-point underdogs. The Blue Devils have won four games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -14.5 151.5

Duke vs Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Duke has played as a favorite of -1400 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Blue Devils have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Syracuse has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Orange have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Syracuse has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 4 36.4% 83.3 161.7 66.7 137.1 147.3 Syracuse 5 41.7% 78.4 161.7 70.4 137.1 150.1

Additional Duke vs Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils score 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than the Orange allow (70.4).

Duke has a 6-4 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when scoring more than 70.4 points.

The Orange put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Syracuse is 5-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 6-5-0 5-2 6-5-0 Syracuse 5-7-0 0-0 5-7-0

Duke vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Syracuse 16-0 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 5-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

