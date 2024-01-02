The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will host the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Owls are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 170th.
  • The 83.2 points per game the Owls score are 13.2 more points than the Pirates give up (70.0).
  • Florida Atlantic has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.
  • Florida Atlantic made 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38.0% on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 64-54 MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona W 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU L 72-68 Alico Arena
1/2/2024 East Carolina - FAU Arena
1/6/2024 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/11/2024 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse

