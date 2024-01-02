How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will host the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Owls are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 170th.
- The 83.2 points per game the Owls score are 13.2 more points than the Pirates give up (70.0).
- Florida Atlantic has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 70.0 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.
- Florida Atlantic made 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38.0% on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|W 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 72-68
|Alico Arena
|1/2/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
