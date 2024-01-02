The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will host the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Pirates allow to opponents.

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Owls are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 170th.

The 83.2 points per game the Owls score are 13.2 more points than the Pirates give up (70.0).

Florida Atlantic has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.

Florida Atlantic made 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38.0% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule