Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Wagner put up 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-107 loss against the Suns.

We're going to break down Wagner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.2 22.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.6 PRA -- 31.2 33.7 PR -- 27.2 29.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 19.4% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

Wagner is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Wagner's Magic average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have conceded 116.3 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

Allowing 25.2 assists per game, the Warriors are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 35 24 2 2 3 0 1 11/3/2022 37 19 3 2 1 0 0

