Jalen Suggs' Orlando Magic take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Suggs totaled four points in his previous game, which ended in a 112-107 loss versus the Suns.

In this piece we'll examine Suggs' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.5 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.1 PRA -- 18.5 16.4 PR -- 16 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Warriors

Suggs has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.8% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.8 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 116.3 points per game.

The Warriors are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.2 assists per game.

The Warriors give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 16 9 3 0 0 2 0 11/3/2022 36 26 1 9 2 0 4

