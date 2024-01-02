Lightning vs. Jets January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Lightning vs. Jets Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Players to Watch
- Nikita Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his team with 61 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored 26 goals and 35 assists in 37 games (playing 21:09 per game).
- Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has posted 39 total points (one per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists.
- This season, Tampa Bay's Stamkos has 37 points, courtesy of 15 goals (third on team) and 22 assists (third).
- In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 388 total saves, while conceding 43 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-7-0 record between the posts for Tampa Bay this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Jets Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele has 36 points in 35 games (12 goals, 24 assists).
- Through 35 games, Joshua Morrissey has scored six goals and picked up 24 assists.
- Connor has scored 17 goals and added 12 assists in 26 games for Winnipeg.
- Laurent Brossoit (5-3-1) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .912% save percentage (21st in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|11th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|2nd
|2.49
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|25th
|13th
|31.2
|Shots
|30.1
|21st
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|24th
|17.27%
|Power Play %
|28.93%
|3rd
|26th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.82%
|16th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.