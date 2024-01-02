The Orlando Magic (16-9), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Chase Center, take on the Golden State Warriors (13-14). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Magic are receiving 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Goga Bitadze this year.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 28.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Klay Thompson averages 17.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field and 37.6% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Chris Paul posts 8.5 points, 3.8 boards and 7.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dario Saric posts 10.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kevon Looney posts 5.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Magic vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Magic 116.5 Points Avg. 113.2 116.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.9 45.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.2% Three Point % 34.4%

