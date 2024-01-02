Player props can be found for Stephen Curry and Paolo Banchero, among others, when the Golden State Warriors host the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Magic vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Banchero's 21.7 points per game are 2.8 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Banchero averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Banchero has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Franz Wagner is 23.5 points. That's 2.3 more than his season average of 21.2.

His per-game rebound average of six is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Wagner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -120)

The 28.5-point total set for Curry on Tuesday is 1.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 4.5 assists per game, which is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.

Curry has knocked down 4.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Klay Thompson is scoring 16.7 points per game, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

