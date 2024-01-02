On Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors (15-17) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Orlando Magic (19-13). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Warriors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-3.5) 231.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-3.5) 231 -158 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors score 116.8 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 116.3 (19th in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are allowing 110.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 229.6 points per game between them, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 227 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - Warriors +3000 +1600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.