In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Nicholas Paul to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

Paul has scored in nine of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:29 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:21 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 17:53 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 3 1 2 17:59 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:57 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

