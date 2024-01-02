For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Perbix a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 36 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Perbix has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 25:15 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:26 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

