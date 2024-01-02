Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets face off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Considering a wager on Hedman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Victor Hedman vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:53 per game on the ice, is -5.

Hedman has a goal in five of 36 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 24 of 36 games this year, Hedman has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Hedman has an assist in 23 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Hedman goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Hedman has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+30) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 3 36 Points 1 5 Goals 0 31 Assists 1

