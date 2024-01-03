Wednesday's college basketball schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams in action. Among those games is the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Baylor Bears.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Oklahoma State Cowgirls at UCF Knights 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) TCU Horned Frogs at Baylor Bears 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

