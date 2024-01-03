The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) after victories in three straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

In games Florida State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Seminoles are the 170th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 19th.

The Seminoles put up 76.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.1 the Yellow Jackets allow.

When Florida State scores more than 71.1 points, it is 5-2.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State put up 71.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Seminoles played better at home last season, surrendering 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Florida State fared worse in home games last year, averaging 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 36.5% percentage away from home.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule