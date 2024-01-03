How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) after victories in three straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- In games Florida State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Seminoles are the 170th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 19th.
- The Seminoles put up 76.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.1 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- When Florida State scores more than 71.1 points, it is 5-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State put up 71.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Seminoles played better at home last season, surrendering 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Florida State fared worse in home games last year, averaging 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 36.5% percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|W 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 78-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/3/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/9/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.