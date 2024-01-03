Florida State vs. Georgia Tech January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC team, the Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 0-1 ACC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Baba: 8.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ante Green: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 16.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 12.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|129th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|72.2
|249th
|273rd
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|173rd
|36.9
|Rebounds
|42.9
|17th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.7
|13th
|136th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|137th
|14.2
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|220th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|211th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.