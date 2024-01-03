The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-115 loss versus the Warriors, Wagner put up 25 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Below, we dig into Wagner's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.3 22.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.6 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.5 PRA -- 31.3 34 PR -- 27.3 29.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Kings

Wagner is responsible for attempting 19.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.9 per game.

Wagner is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Wagner's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.6 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Kings have given up 116.6 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 29 16 2 1 2 0 0 11/5/2022 40 31 3 6 1 0 3

