The Sacramento Kings (19-13) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL.

Magic vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Magic vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 116 - Magic 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5.5)

Magic (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.8)

Kings (-2.8) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Magic sport a 22-11-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 17-15-0 mark from the Kings.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (33.3%).

Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (16 out of 32). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (15 out of 33).

The Kings have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-10) this season while the Magic have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-12).

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 23rd in the NBA on offense (112.9 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (111 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (43.6 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.8).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) in 2023-24.

Orlando is 23rd in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.8).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.1). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

