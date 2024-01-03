The Chicago Bulls (15-20), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, battle the New York Knicks (18-15). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Bulls matchup.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.7 per contest (15th in the league).

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 109.5 points per game, 28th in league, while allowing 112 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a -86 scoring differential.

These two teams score 224.7 points per game between them, 5.2 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 225.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.

New York has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Chicago is 17-18-0 ATS this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Julius Randle 26.5 -120 24.0 Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 25.6 OG Anunoby 14.5 -125 15.1 OG Anunoby 14.5 -125 17.0 Donte DiVincenzo 12.5 -111 10.6

Knicks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2500 - Bulls +50000 +20000 -

