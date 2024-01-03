The New York Knicks (18-15) face the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Bulls 109

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 9.5)

Bulls (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.6)

Knicks (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

The Knicks (17-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.5% of the time, 2.9% more often than the Bulls (17-18-0) this year.

As a 9.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New York is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 4-3 ATS record Chicago puts up as a 9.5-point underdog.

New York's games have gone over the total 54.5% of the time this season (18 out of 33), which is more often than Chicago's games have (18 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 11-4, while the Bulls are 8-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

With 115.2 points per game on offense, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA. At the other end, they give up 113.7 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

New York has been getting things done in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.2) and second-best in boards allowed per contest (40.8).

The Knicks haven't produced many assists this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.6 assists per contest.

New York is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).

The Knicks are making 12.9 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They sport a 37.5% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Bulls are third-worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (112 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Chicago is 20th in the league in rebounds (43.4 per game) and 21st in rebounds conceded (44.5).

This season the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.3 per game.

Chicago is the second-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.6) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.9).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.6). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

