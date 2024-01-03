Ahead of a matchup with the Sacramento Kings (19-13), the Orlando Magic (19-14) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 at Golden 1 Center.

The Magic dropped their last matchup 121-115 against the Warriors on Tuesday. The Magic got a team-best 27 points from Paolo Banchero in the loss.

Magic vs Kings Additional Info

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Joe Ingles SF Out Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Hand)

Magic vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5.5 230.5

