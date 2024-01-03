Wednesday's game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) squaring off at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The game has no set line.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.7)

Clemson (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Miami (FL) has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Clemson, who is 8-3-0 ATS. The Hurricanes have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +179 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.9 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 143rd in college basketball.

The 38.2 rebounds per game Miami (FL) averages rank 116th in the country, and are 5.4 more than the 32.8 its opponents record per outing.

Miami (FL) knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) at a 41.2% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per game its opponents make at a 26.4% rate.

The Hurricanes rank 29th in college basketball by averaging 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 76th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 13.1 per game (286th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (92nd in college basketball action).

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Clemson comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It grabs 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3.

Clemson connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) while shooting 39.2% from deep (13th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game at 31.4%.

Clemson has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 10.2 per game (56th in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

