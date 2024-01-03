Wednesday's game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) squaring off at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.7)

Clemson (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Miami (FL)'s record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, and Clemson's is 8-3-0. The Hurricanes have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It is pulling down 38.2 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per contest.

Miami (FL) makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.7). It is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.4%.

The Hurricanes rank 29th in college basketball by averaging 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 76th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 13.1 per game (286th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (92nd in college basketball action).

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and giving up 69.2 per contest, 131st in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential.

The 39.1 rebounds per game Clemson accumulates rank 81st in the country, 6.8 more than the 32.3 its opponents collect.

Clemson connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.2% from deep (13th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.4%.

Clemson has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (56th in college basketball), 1.1 more than the 9.1 it forces (354th in college basketball).

