The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Hurricanes put up 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers give up (69.2).

Miami (FL) is 9-1 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.2.

The Hurricanes gave up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69) last season.

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sunk fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule