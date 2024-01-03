How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Georgia Tech vs Florida State (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Louisville vs Virginia (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
- The Hurricanes put up 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers give up (69.2).
- Miami (FL) is 9-1 when it scores more than 69.2 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.2.
- The Hurricanes gave up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sunk fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
