The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Miami (FL) is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Clemson is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Hurricanes were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

