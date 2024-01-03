Nassau County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Nassau County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Coast High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton College Preparatory School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.