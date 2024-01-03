How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games San Diego State shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aztecs sit at 119th.
- The 77.7 points per game the Aztecs put up are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.2).
- When San Diego State scores more than 72.2 points, it is 8-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- Fresno State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 326th.
- The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up.
- Fresno State is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- San Diego State is averaging 78.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is seven more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).
- The Aztecs are allowing 60.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.3).
- When playing at home, San Diego State is sinking 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than in away games (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (32.6%).
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fresno State put up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (72.2).
- Beyond the arc, Fresno State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 91-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|W 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Portland State
|L 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 77-57
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 71-67
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|Nevada
|-
|Save Mart Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.